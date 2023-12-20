Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,886 shares of company stock worth $4,685,372 in the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

