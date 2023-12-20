Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. 1,496,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,055. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

