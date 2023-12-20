Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,790. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

