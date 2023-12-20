Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,705 shares of company stock worth $23,596,520 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FICO traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,166.12. 8,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $575.39 and a twelve month high of $1,185.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,004.86 and a 200 day moving average of $900.30.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

