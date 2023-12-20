Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $443,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.27. 719,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,643. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

