Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 228,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 148,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

