Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $633,000 Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REYN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,216. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

