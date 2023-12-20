Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 57,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 174,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,094. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

