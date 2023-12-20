Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHA stock remained flat at $47.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 123,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,359. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

