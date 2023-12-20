Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vishay Precision Group worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,459. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $439.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.