Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.66. 653,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.