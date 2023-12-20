Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 3,238 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,076,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.