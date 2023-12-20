Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.