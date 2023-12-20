Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $244.22. 75,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $252.60. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

