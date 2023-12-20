Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of K stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 502,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.