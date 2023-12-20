Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. 15,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,811. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

