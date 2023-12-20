Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

