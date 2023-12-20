Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.02

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 825147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $603.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

