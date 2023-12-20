Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,657. The company has a market capitalization of $459.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

