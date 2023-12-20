Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $25.49

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $26.01. Nuvei shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 60,932 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Nuvei Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nuvei by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

