Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 45,015 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,593 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,025,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $32.31.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

