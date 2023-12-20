Nvest Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. 845,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

