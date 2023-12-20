Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.12. 139,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,726. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

