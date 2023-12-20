Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,775. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

