Nvest Financial LLC Buys 120 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.