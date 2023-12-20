Nvest Financial LLC Buys 127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $498.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,103. The company has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

