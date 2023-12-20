Nvest Financial LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 9.7% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average is $180.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.06 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

