Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvest Financial LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 9,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $9,232,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $527.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,898. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.27 and its 200 day moving average is $509.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

