Nvest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 38.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 247,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 35,560.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $2,956,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.27. 470,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.52 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.81.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

