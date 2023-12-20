Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.