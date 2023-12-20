Nvest Financial LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.50.

TDY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.64. 63,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,085. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

