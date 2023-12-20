Nvest Financial LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 185,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,005. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

