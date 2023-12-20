Nvest Financial LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.13. 473,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,327. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.53 and its 200-day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.