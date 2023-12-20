Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,227,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $308.67. 12,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,552. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

