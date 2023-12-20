Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,444. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

