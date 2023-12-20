Nvest Financial LLC Sells 363 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nvest Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,207. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

