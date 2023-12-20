Nvest Financial LLC Sells 44 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,289,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.46. 222,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,218. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

