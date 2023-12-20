Nvest Financial LLC Sells 523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. 556,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

