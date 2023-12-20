Nvest Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

