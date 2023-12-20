Nvest Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $484.88. 124,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $485.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.