Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $44.09

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $46.95. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 208,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODD shares. Bank of America upgraded Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.64.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

