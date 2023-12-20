One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,294,000 after buying an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,136,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after buying an additional 1,230,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

