One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,327 Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.9508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.