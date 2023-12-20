One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $312.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

