One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

