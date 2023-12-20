One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 302,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 245,383 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.