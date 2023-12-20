One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nutex Health by 766.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nutex Health by 1,085.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 1,575.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 241,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, COO Joshua Detillio purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company's stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

