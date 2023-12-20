One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

