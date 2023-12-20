One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 142,135 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 701,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

