One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $884.75. The firm has a market cap of $531.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.